National Politics

June 08, 2017 7:19 AM

Michigan Senate votes to lift restrictions on frog hunting

The Associated Press
LANSING, Mich.

Legislation advancing in Michigan would let hunters kill frogs all year round and lift a ban against spearing frogs by using an artificial light.

The Senate passed the bill 29-8 Thursday and sent it to the House for consideration. Michigan now prohibits killing any species of frog between mid-November and late spring.

It also bars frog-spearing — or "gigging" — which is popular among young people in southern states, according to a legislative analysis.

The bill's opponents say frog-spearing is inhumane and frogs need protection to breed.

Supporters, however, say the legislation would promote outdoor recreation and it makes no sense to prohibit frog-spearing with a flashlight because hunters already can use artificial light to net or hook frogs.

___

Online:

Senate Bill 316: http://bit.ly/2rO3s4x

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced City Basketball Camp hosted by Jim Harrick

Merced City Basketball Camp hosted by Jim Harrick 2:11

Merced City Basketball Camp hosted by Jim Harrick
'There's really no check' on the populous parts of California, assemblyman says 1:01

'There's really no check' on the populous parts of California, assemblyman says
Gun shop owner speaks about gun bill that would further limit firearm purchases 2:42

Gun shop owner speaks about gun bill that would further limit firearm purchases

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos