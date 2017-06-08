Candidate field set for vacant Oklahoma House, Senate seats

The field of candidates is set for two special elections — one for a vacant House seat in Broken Arrow and another for an open Senate seat in south Oklahoma City.
The three-day filing period for the House District 76 and Senate District 45 seats ended on Wednesday.
Eight candidates filed for the vacant House seat in Broken Arrow — six Republicans and two Democrats — including the wife of the late state Rep. David Brumbaugh, who died in April.
Meanwhile, seven Republicans and two Democrats filed for the Senate seat that includes parts of south Oklahoma City, Mustang and Yukon. Among the Republicans is Kerry Pettingill of Mustang, a former head of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security.
The primary election is scheduled Aug. 8.
