National Politics

June 08, 2017 9:15 PM

Man guilty of weapons count after shooting of boy, 11

The Associated Press
BUFFALO, N.Y.

A man involved in a gunfight during which a stray round struck a child in the head has been convicted of weapons possession.

An Erie County Court judge in Buffalo convicted Detavion Magee Thursday following a non-jury trial.

Prosecutors say 22-year-old Magee was walking on a Buffalo street with a loaded handgun last June when rival gang members pulled up in a vehicle, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

Eleven-year-old Juan Rodriguez was struck in the head as he helped his younger siblings to safety inside their home. He's still recovering.

Authorities don't know who shot the child but say it wasn't Magee, who faces up to 15 years in prison when he's sentenced July 13.

