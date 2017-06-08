Delaware libraries kick off summer reading challenge

Delaware libraries are kicking of their summer reading challenge.
The state's summer reading program is in its 38th year. There will be kick-off events Friday at the Dover Public Library and Saturday at the Milton Public Library and Newark Free Library.
Delaware first lady Tracey Quillen Carney is participating and said in a statement that research has shown that children who read over the summer perform better when they return to school in the fall.
Registration for the summer reading program is free at state libraries or online . Participants can earn prizes based on reading and activity milestones.
