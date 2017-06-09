Communications director for New Mexico Gov. Martinez resigns

The communications director for New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has stepped down.
Chris Sanchez resigned this week to move out-of-state in the second recent announced departure this week from the Martinez Administration.
Public Education Secretary Hanna Skandera said Thursday she was resigning later this month.
The governor's federal affairs coordinator Larry Behrens is now her new communications director. Behrens previously worked as the spokesman for the New Mexico Public Education Department and the New Mexico Higher Education Department.
