Mandan police officer who killed man cleared of wrongdoing

A Mandan police officer who fatally shot a man while responding to a domestic dispute in April has been cleared of wrongdoing.
Sgt. Nick Pynnonen returned to full duty after the Morton County State's Attorney's Office determined the shooting of 24-year-old Ivan Wilson was justified.
Authorities say Pynnonen fired his gun after Wilson refused to drop a knife and couldn't be subdued by a stun gun.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that Wilson served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2010 to 2013, including a tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2012.
