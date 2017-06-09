National Politics

June 09, 2017 6:23 AM

Mandan police officer who killed man cleared of wrongdoing

The Associated Press
MANDAN, N.D.

A Mandan police officer who fatally shot a man while responding to a domestic dispute in April has been cleared of wrongdoing.

Sgt. Nick Pynnonen returned to full duty after the Morton County State's Attorney's Office determined the shooting of 24-year-old Ivan Wilson was justified.

Authorities say Pynnonen fired his gun after Wilson refused to drop a knife and couldn't be subdued by a stun gun.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Wilson served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2010 to 2013, including a tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2012.

