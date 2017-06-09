The Latest: Police investigating girl's death as homicide

The Latest on the investigation into the death of a girl near Denver (all times local):
7:35 p.m.
Police say the death of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found in the Denver suburb of Thornton is being investigated as a homicide.
The Thornton Police Department tweeted Thursday evening that a large amount of evidence is being collected, sorted and analyzed in connection with Kiaya Campbell's death.
The girl was reportedly walking with a 15-year-old boy near her father's house when the two became separated during a rainstorm Wednesday night. Police spokesman Matt Barnes says the boy — the son of Kiaya's father's girlfriend — said he started running but she didn't follow.
The body was found Thursday in a residential area near a creek and greenway about 2 miles from the spot where she was last seen.
The Adams County coroner's office has not said how Kiaya died.
