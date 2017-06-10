Judge upholds Seattle hotel-worker rights; tosses lawsuit

A King County Superior Court judge has tossed a lawsuit filed by hotel-owner groups attempting to reverse hotel-worker protections approved by Seattle voters last year.
The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/uUz1J5 ) Judge John Erlick said Friday that Initiative 124 and the resulting city ordinance neither violate the federal and state constitutions nor conflict with current laws.
Created by the Unite Here! Local 8 union, the initiative gives certain Seattle hotel workers new rights related to assault and sexual harassment, injuries, workloads, medical care and changes in hotel ownership.
The hotel groups argued the initiative's health and safety provisions were pre-empted by state law and they objected to the initiative's handling of retaliation claims, among other concerns.
American Hotel and Lodging Association Vice President Brian Crawford said the plaintiffs will consider next steps, including an appeal.
Comments