Family of man killed by Minneapolis police sues officers

The family of a black man who was shot to death by Minneapolis police in 2015 has filed a federal lawsuit accusing two officers of excessive use of force.
The suit says officers Mark Ringgenberg and Dustin Schwarze violated Clark's right "to be free from excessive force and unreasonable seizure" when they took him to the ground and then shot him. It says Clark was smaller than both officers and could have been immobilized using nonlethal methods. The suit seeks unspecified damages.
The shooting set off weeks of protests.
A representative of Minneapolis city attorney Susan Segal told the Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2rcpwbV) Friday that Segal had not read the suit and usually doesn't comment on open cases. William Starr, one of two attorneys who filed the lawsuit, declined to comment.
