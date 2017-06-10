National Politics

June 10, 2017 7:52 AM

33-month sentence in Louisiana threatening letters case

The Associated Press
LAFAYETTE, La.

A Louisiana man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for sending threatening letters to the governor's office and other government agencies.

A news release Friday from U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook says 33-year-old Kyle Dore of New Iberia was sentenced to 33 months by U.S. District Judge Donald Walter of Lafayette.

Dore had pleaded guilty to five counts of mailing threatening communications and four counts of false information and hoaxes.

Prosecutors said Dore sent a series of letters in December 2015 and January 2016 threatening agencies and people working at offices in local, state and federal government. Letters went to the state Capitol, the Vermilion Parish Courthouse, the Lafayette Parish Courthouse, and U.S. Post Offices in New Iberia, Delcambre (DEHL'-kuhm), Abbeville and Lake Charles.

