New class to be inducted into Criminal Justice Hall of Fame

Law enforcement officials and others who have worked to improve and uphold the principles of the criminal justice system in Rhode Island are being inducted into the Rhode Island Criminal Justice Hall of Fame.
The 2017 induction ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick.
Attorney General Peter Kilmartin says Rhode Island is a stronger, better place because of the inductees' contributions.
The class includes retired Pawtucket Police Capt. Charles "Ted" Dolan, a former administrator of the state Division of Motor Vehicles; U.S. Marshal Jamie Hainsworth; retired Cranston Police Col. Kenneth Mancuso, current Middletown Police Chief Anthony Pesare and former Warwick Mayor Joseph Walsh.
The class also includes the late William Powers, who was an associate justice of the Rhode Island Supreme Court.
