National Politics

June 10, 2017 10:52 AM

1 man shot dead by Colorado police in gunfire exchange

The Associated Press
LOVELAND, Colo.

Police in northern Colorado shot and killed a man after they say he fired a weapon at officers.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2sf4dqi ) that the shooting occurred around 10:15 p.m. Thursday in Loveland.

A press release from Loveland Police Department provided no details about the age or identity of the victim or the names of the officers involved.

Loveland Police spokesman Sgt. Jeff Pyle says multiple officers returned gunfire, striking the suspect, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

No other people were injured.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced Rescue Mission serves breakfast to homeless at Calvary Assembly of God Church

Merced Rescue Mission serves breakfast to homeless at Calvary Assembly of God Church 1:37

Merced Rescue Mission serves breakfast to homeless at Calvary Assembly of God Church
There's a new scavenger hunt game being played all over Merced. Find out how to join 1:04

There's a new scavenger hunt game being played all over Merced. Find out how to join
Healthy pregnancy tips from the CDC 1:45

Healthy pregnancy tips from the CDC

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos