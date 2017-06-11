National Politics

June 11, 2017 6:20 AM

Lawmakers push to add photo ID on food stamp cards

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

A bill supported by some Ohio lawmakers requiring identification photos on food stamp cards is a step closer to approval.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2t20clp ) the House Community and Family Advancement Committee approved the measure last week.

Supporters of the bill say adding a photo ID will help eliminate fraud by people using food stamp cards for illegal cash exchanges.

Critics say photos won't help if stores aren't required to check the cards. And opponents say the measure would present problems for families that share cards or for people who rely on caretakers to shop for them.

Democratic Rep. Janine Boyd, a Cleveland Heights Democrat, says legislators should shift their focus to retailers instead of targeting the vulnerable.

A full House vote hasn't been scheduled.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Keeping animals cool at the Applegate Park Zoo

Keeping animals cool at the Applegate Park Zoo 1:27

Keeping animals cool at the Applegate Park Zoo
Merced Rescue Mission serves breakfast to homeless at Calvary Assembly of God Church 1:37

Merced Rescue Mission serves breakfast to homeless at Calvary Assembly of God Church
There's a new scavenger hunt game being played all over Merced. Find out how to join 1:04

There's a new scavenger hunt game being played all over Merced. Find out how to join

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos