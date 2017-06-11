National Politics

June 11, 2017 7:43 AM

Across the US, marches and rallies in support of LGBT rights

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

In the nation's capital, and dozens of other cities across the U.S., supporters of LGBT rights are gathering for marches and rallies Sunday, celebrating their gains but also angered over threats to those advances.

The centerpiece event, the Equality March in Washington, has been endorsed by virtually every major national advocacy group working on behalf of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans. Leaders of those groups have been embittered by several actions of President Donald Trump's administration — including the rollback of federal guidance advising school districts to let transgender students use the bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice.

The activists also complain that Trump, although he campaigned as a potential ally of gays and lesbians, has appointed numerous foes of LGBT-rights advances to high-level positions.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Keeping animals cool at the Applegate Park Zoo

Keeping animals cool at the Applegate Park Zoo 1:27

Keeping animals cool at the Applegate Park Zoo
Merced Rescue Mission serves breakfast to homeless at Calvary Assembly of God Church 1:37

Merced Rescue Mission serves breakfast to homeless at Calvary Assembly of God Church
There's a new scavenger hunt game being played all over Merced. Find out how to join 1:04

There's a new scavenger hunt game being played all over Merced. Find out how to join

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos