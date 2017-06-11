Nebraska drivers will get 2 more license plate choices

Nebraska drivers will have at least two new specialty license plate designs to choose from next year.
"Choose Life" and Native American Cultural Awareness and History plates approved by the Legislature this year join several other plates created in recent years. Planned Parenthood is also about two-thirds of the way to the 250 prepaid applications it needs to create a plate with the slogan "My Body, My Choice."
The new plates will be available in January. Each will cost $5 more than a standard plate.
Proceeds from the Native American plate will fund college scholarships and youth leadership camps through the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs. Additional revenue from the "Choose Life" plate will supplement federal funds for the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program.
