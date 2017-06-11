National Politics

June 11, 2017 9:14 AM

Delaware Democratic Party elects new chairman

The Associated Press
DOVER, Del.

The Delaware Democratic Party has elected a new chairman.

Erik Raser-Schramm was elected at the state party convention on Saturday.

He will succeed John Daniello, who has overseen the party in the state since 2005. He is one of the longest-serving state party chairs in the country.

The party also has approved a platform. It includes support for a $15 minimum wage, fighting to overturn the Citizens United court case and equal pay for equal work.

The party also approved resolutions reaffirming commitment to organized labor and supporting internet privacy. It also approved resolutions opposing defunding of Planned Parenthood and overturning Roe v. Wade.

