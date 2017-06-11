Boyd campaign gear includes fidget spinners, dog bowls

It's early days yet in the Tennessee governor's race, but Republican candidate Randy Boyd has been quick out of the gate with some creative campaign swag.
Boyd is offering a variety of branded clothing and gear on his website, and all purchases will count as donations to his campaign.
Beyond the usual caps, T-shirts and bumper stickers, supporters can buy fidget spinners, "Babies for Boyd" onesies and "Chief Pawlicy Advisor" dog bowls.
At $375, the most expensive item on offer is a 25-quart cooler made by Jackson Kayak in Sparta.
Boyd is the founder of Knoxville-based Radio Systems Corp., a privately held company that makes invisible fences and other pet products with annual revenues of about $400 million.
Other Republican candidates are Franklin businessman Bill Lee and state Sen. Mae Beavers.
