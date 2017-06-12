Independent candidate enters mayoral race in West Virginia

An independent candidate has announced he is running for mayor of West Virginia's capital city.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported on Sunday (http://bit.ly/2sjpYW0 ) that Andrew "Andy" Backus filed for precandidacy in Charleston's 2018 mayoral race. State code requires possible candidates for public office to register a committee to accept campaign contributions, and through that process the Committee to Elect Andy Backus was filed.
Backus works in adult education at a local career center, and the Charleston native has degrees from West Virginia and Marshall universities.
Backus is the third to file precandidacy paperwork for mayor after Democrats ex-tourism commissioner Amy Goodwin and councilman-at-large Andy Richardson.
Charleston mayor Danny Jones has advocated for Republican city clerk J.B. Akers, who the city clerk's office says has yet to file for the race.
