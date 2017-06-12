National Politics

June 12, 2017 2:46 AM

Independent candidate enters mayoral race in West Virginia

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

An independent candidate has announced he is running for mayor of West Virginia's capital city.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported on Sunday (http://bit.ly/2sjpYW0 ) that Andrew "Andy" Backus filed for precandidacy in Charleston's 2018 mayoral race. State code requires possible candidates for public office to register a committee to accept campaign contributions, and through that process the Committee to Elect Andy Backus was filed.

Backus works in adult education at a local career center, and the Charleston native has degrees from West Virginia and Marshall universities.

Backus is the third to file precandidacy paperwork for mayor after Democrats ex-tourism commissioner Amy Goodwin and councilman-at-large Andy Richardson.

Charleston mayor Danny Jones has advocated for Republican city clerk J.B. Akers, who the city clerk's office says has yet to file for the race.

