National Politics

June 12, 2017 7:40 AM

Sununu meeting with members of Trump administration

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is in Washington, meeting with various members of the Trump administration.

Monday's schedule was devoted to meetings with Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao; Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai; Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon; and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Last week, the Republican governor participated in an infrastructure summit at the White House, and spent the weekend at a summit in Utah hosted by former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney.

On Tuesday, Sununu is scheduled to meet with Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke back in New Hampshire.

