National Politics

June 12, 2017 10:49 AM

Hundreds gather to grill US Sen. Jerry Moran on health care

The Associated Press
LENEXA, Kan.

Republican U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran has told a sometimes raucous crowd of hundreds that he would have voted against a House-passed bill that would repeal and replace the Obama-era federal health care overhaul law.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2rnH9Ay ) reports that Moran spoke Monday at a conference center in Johnson County, which President Donald Trump won by fewer than 3 percentage point.

Moran says he's waiting to see the final version of the Senate's bill before determining how he'll vote. He bemoaned it being drafted in closed meetings but wouldn't commit to withholding his vote if there aren't open hearings.

It was the first in-person public town hall meeting in the county since Trump took office. Sen. Pat Roberts and Rep. Kevin Yoder haven't had such meetings in recent months.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Suspect crashes stolen cars, flees

Suspect crashes stolen cars, flees 0:27

Suspect crashes stolen cars, flees
Car crashes into Merced house, multiple injuries reported 0:36

Car crashes into Merced house, multiple injuries reported
Keeping animals cool at the Applegate Park Zoo 1:27

Keeping animals cool at the Applegate Park Zoo

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos