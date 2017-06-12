Man killed by Philadelphia police office identified

Police have released the name of a man shot and killed by a Philadelphia officer after they allege that he pulled a weapon and ran away from the officer after a struggle.
Police said the officer saw 30-year-old David Jones operating a dirt bike recklessly, noticed him holding his waistband and patted him down, feeling a gun. He ordered Jones not to touch it, but Jones pulled it. The officer tried to fire but his gun didn't work, so he fired after clearing it and hit Jones as he ran, killing him. Police say Jones' gun turned out to have 15 cartridges.
Police commissioner Richard Ross said the fact that the officer apparently fired at Jones from behind is "a piece that we want to look at very closely."
