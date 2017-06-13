News guide: Northam vs Gillespie in November governor's race

Virginia voters picked their parties' nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and dozens of House of Delegates races Tuesday, plus local contests in some areas.
Here's a look at the outcomes:
___
GOVERNOR
Republican Ed Gillespie and Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam are headed for a showdown in Virginia's closely watched race for governor.
Northam defeated former congressman Tom Perriello, who made a surprise entrance into the race in January and ran a more liberal campaign, promising to raise taxes on the wealthy to pay for social programs. Northam, a pediatric neurologist and Army veteran, emphasized his pragmatic approach and ability to work with Republicans.
Gillespie is a former Republican National Committee chairman who had a huge fundraising advantage and enjoyed the solid backing of most state elected Republicans. He eked out a win over Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chairman Corey Stewart and state Sen. Frank Wagner.
Virginia and New Jersey are the only states set to elect governors this year, and the contest in the Old Dominion is attracting broad national attention as a possible early referendum on President Donald Trump ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.
___
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Two attorneys from northern Virginia will be facing off in November to be the next lieutenant governor.
Democrat Justin Fairfax and Republican state Sen. Jill Vogel won their party's nominations Tuesday for the post, a mostly ceremonial part-time position that involves presiding over the state Senate and breaking tied votes. It's often a stepping stone to higher office.
Fairfax defeated Gene Rossi, a retired federal prosecutor, and Susan Platt, a longtime political operative and former lobbyist.
Also a former federal prosecutor, Fairfax has said he would be focused on creating economic opportunity and security for the middle class by helping small businesses thrive and expanding workforce development for what he calls "middle-skill" jobs that require more than a high school diploma but not a college degree.
Fairfax said his message resonated with people who oppose Trump's policies and said he feels confident as he turns toward campaigning for the general election.
"More people share our vision for a more inclusive commonwealth of Virginia, a commonwealth that allows more people to have economic mobility and access to the American dream," Fairfax said.
Vogel defeated fellow state Sen. Bryce Reeves, who trailed her by a slim margin, and Del. Glenn Davis, who was far behind them both.
A former attorney for the Republican National Committee who advises clients on political election law and other issues, Vogel amassed a big fundraising lead over her GOP opponents. She couldn't immediately be reached for comment late Tuesday but has promised to put "principle over party" and has called for a ban on gifts to politicians and redistricting reform. Vogel occasionally bucks her party on votes in the Senate and has said her top priorities would be creating jobs and making Virginia more economically competitive.
If elected, Vogel would be the first woman to serve as lieutenant governor. A Vogel victory would also end Virginia's more than two-decade streak without a woman in statewide elected office.
___
HOUSE OF DELEGATES
All six House of Delegates incumbents who faced a primary opponent are headed to the November general election.
Four Democrats and two Republican incumbents fended off challengers Tuesday. Among them was Democratic Minority Leader David Toscano, who represents Charlottesville and part of Albemarle County. He defeated Ross Mittiga, a teacher and researcher at the University of Virginia who accused Toscano of not being progressive enough and for being too cozy with Dominion Energy.
Mittiga was part of a surge in first-time candidates Democrats have seen for House races this year, fueled by postelection angst. All 100 seats in the House are up for election this fall, when Democrats have a longshot chance at taking back control of the chamber from Republicans in November.
In the most crowded Democratic primary, four candidates faced off for the chance to take on Del. Bob Marshall, a long-serving conservative who sponsored this year's failed North Carolina-style bill that generally would have prohibited individuals from using a bathroom of the opposite sex in government-owned buildings. The winner was Danica Roem, a transgender woman.
___
OTHER RACES
There was no primary for Virginia's other statewide elected office, attorney general. Voters in November will choose between incumbent Mark Herring or Republican John Adams, a partner at the Richmond law firm McGuireWoods.
Voters in some areas narrowed the pool of candidates in local contests, including city council and commonwealth's attorney races.
