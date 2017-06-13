National Politics

June 13, 2017 4:32 AM

FBI: 1 man arrested in armored-truck employee shooting

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

The FBI says a man connected with the fatal shooting of an armored-truck employee in New Orleans has been arrested.

The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2rVBDZJ ) a federal court judge on Friday ordered Deltoine Scott be held without bail. Scott's attorney says he should be given the opportunity to post bail because he lacked a prior criminal record and isn't a flight-risk.

Scott was arrested when he tried to pick up a paycheck at a job he was recently fired from. He's accused of lying to investigators on his whereabouts regarding the day Loomis employee Jimmy McBride was shot.

Authorities say on May 31 two armed men wearing hoods and masks attempted to rob the 33-year-old while he'd been servicing ATMs. McBride's co-worker and the men exchanged gunfire before he was killed.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Amy Purdy on living beyond limits

Amy Purdy on living beyond limits 3:51

Amy Purdy on living beyond limits
An inside look at a marijuana growing operation 2:14

An inside look at a marijuana growing operation
How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos