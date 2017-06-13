National Politics

June 13, 2017 9:15 PM

Emergency management society holding summit at UMaine

The Associated Press
ORONO, Maine

A conference focusing on homeland security and emergency management is underway at the University of Maine.

The University of Maine is hosting the annual conference of the U.S. Chapter of the International Emergency Management Society all week at its Orono campus.

The event began on Monday and runs until Friday. It's sponsored by the UMaine Cybersecurity Lab and the University of Maine System.

Tuesday's events included a presentation called "Terrorism, Active Shooter and Premises Liability Claims Resulting from Workplace Violence."

One of Wednesday's events is called "Communicating with the Public During Emergencies: Old and New Challenges in the Digital Age."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Inmates attacked in Merced County Jail expected to recover

Inmates attacked in Merced County Jail expected to recover 1:27

Inmates attacked in Merced County Jail expected to recover
Yosemite rockfall shuts down highway 0:34

Yosemite rockfall shuts down highway
Big rig burns on Highway 99 in Madera County 0:15

Big rig burns on Highway 99 in Madera County

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos