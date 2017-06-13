Emergency management society holding summit at UMaine

A conference focusing on homeland security and emergency management is underway at the University of Maine.
The University of Maine is hosting the annual conference of the U.S. Chapter of the International Emergency Management Society all week at its Orono campus.
The event began on Monday and runs until Friday. It's sponsored by the UMaine Cybersecurity Lab and the University of Maine System.
Tuesday's events included a presentation called "Terrorism, Active Shooter and Premises Liability Claims Resulting from Workplace Violence."
One of Wednesday's events is called "Communicating with the Public During Emergencies: Old and New Challenges in the Digital Age."
