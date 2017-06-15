National Politics

June 15, 2017 3:29 AM

New Orleans police: Woman killed 1 block from other shooting

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

Two people have been shot in separate incidents occurring hours apart in the same New Orleans neighborhood.

NOLA.com/the Times-Picayune reports (http://bit.ly/2rjpJpG ) New Orleans police say the incident occurred Wednesday.

Police spokesman Aaron Looney says officers were called shortly after 11 a.m. to investigate a disturbance and possible forced entry at a home. While responding police received a second call of shots fired. Minutes later they found a woman who'd been shot multiple times, then pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity hasn't been released.

Looney says no one else was inside the home.

Police say there's no indication the woman's death is connected to an incident a block away where, shortly after midnight, a 24-year-old man was hospitalized after being found with gunshot wounds to the leg and stomach.

