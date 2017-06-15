Montana set to certify Gianforte as winner of US House race

Greg Gianforte will move closer to taking his seat in the U.S. House Thursday when the Montana Secretary of State's Office certifies the Republican as the winner of the May 25 special election.
The formal election certification allows the Bozeman entrepreneur to be sworn in as Montana's only House member, though it was not immediately clear when he would meet with House Speaker Paul Ryan to take his oath of office.
Gianforte would arrive in Washington as the nation's capital reels from Wednesday's shooting that left a Republican House leader critically wounded and several others injured when a gunman, possibly with political motives, opened fire on a Virginia baseball field where several GOP lawmakers were practicing for a charity game.
Gianforte will also take his oath under a cloud after pleading guilty Monday to a misdemeanor charge of assaulting a reporter during an election-eve confrontation at his campaign headquarters. A judge ordered him to pay a $385 fine and sentenced him to 40 hours of community service and 20 hours of anger management counseling.
Gov. Steve Bullock was out of state this week on a family vacation but his staff said certification documents were prepared ahead of the canvassing overseen by Secretary of State Corey Stapleton.
"Once they have that notification, then Greg Gianforte can be seated as quickly as the House rules allow. It's up to the Speaker of the House," Stapleton said. "Speaker Ryan will have what he needs from us by Thursday night."
Unofficial results showed Gianforte prevailed over Democrat Rob Quist by 6 percentage points after a nationally watched campaign that was the state's most expensive congressional race.
Gianforte will finish out the term of Ryan Zinke. He resigned to become President Donald Trump's Interior secretary.
Gianforte has already filed to run for the seat again in 2018.
Comments