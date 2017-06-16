National Politics

June 16, 2017 3:27 AM

Forum focuses on discussion of lessons from Charleston

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, S.C.

Leaders from various parts of the community are gathering in Charleston two years after the massacre of nine churchgoers to discuss ways to make progress on racial issues.

The Charleston Forum is taking place downtown Friday night. Throughout the evening, political leaders, community activists and the widow of a fallen police officer are participating in conversations on law enforcement, history and economics and education.

A final discussion about how the city of Charleston is healing from the June 2015 tragedy at Emanuel AME Church features relatives of some of those killed, including the widow of slain pastor and state Sen. Clementa Pinckney.

Self-avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof is on federal death row for the killings.

