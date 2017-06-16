Top Philadelphia officer a finalist in Massachusetts city

One of Philadelphia's top law enforcement officers has been named the lone finalist to become police commissioner in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Cambridge officials Friday announced that Branville Bard Jr. stood out after interviews with five candidates.
Bard is currently Philadelphia Housing Authority police chief, and previously served in several positions with the Philadelphia Police Department.
City Manager Louis DePasquale says Bard stood out because of his "cultural awareness and sensitivity, a commitment to department-wide equity and inclusiveness, a deep commitment to procedural justice, and visionary, effective and strong police leadership."
A final decision is expected next month after the city reviews public feedback and conducts reference checks.
Cambridge is the fifth-largest city in Massachusetts according to the 2010 census and is home to Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
