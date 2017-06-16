National Politics

June 16, 2017 7:58 AM

Lawsuit questions Hartford councilwoman's residency

The Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

A former Connecticut state senator is accusing a Hartford city councilwoman of lying about where she lives, saying she may ineligible for office.

A lawsuit filed by Eric Coleman says Cynthia Jennings lives in Windsor, despite serving on the Hartford City Council.

The Hartford Courant (http://cour.at/2sGyP3w ) reports that Jennings has owned a home in Windsor since 2000. Her voter registration form says she lives in a Hartford home owned by her brother.

Jennings, when contacted, said she will not comment on the allegation until the case is resolved.

The residency claim is mentioned as part of Coleman's suit against Jennings and another council member. He alleges they filed a baseless complaint against him to damage his reputation. That complaint was dismissed.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced County Sheriff continues search for missing man in Merced River

Merced County Sheriff continues search for missing man in Merced River 1:11

Merced County Sheriff continues search for missing man in Merced River
About 4 acres burned along Highway 99 on Thursday morning, no injuries reported 0:37

About 4 acres burned along Highway 99 on Thursday morning, no injuries reported
Shawn Bettencourt is Boys Track Athlete of the Year 1:37

Shawn Bettencourt is Boys Track Athlete of the Year

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos