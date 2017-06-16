National Politics

Texas officer's excessive-force ruling appeal hearing ends

The Associated Press
FORT WORTH, Texas

Testimony has ended in the appeal of a white Texas police officer suspended for using excessive force against a black mother and her daughters in a video-recorded arrest.

The Fort Worth Civil Service Commission concluded Friday its four-day hearing of Officer William Martin's appeal of his 10-day suspension.

Jacqueline Craig called police Dec. 21 to report that a neighbor choked her 7-year-old son for allegedly littering in his yard. In the video, Martin and Craig exchange heated words and Martin wrestles Craig and a daughter to the ground. He presses a stun gun into Craig's back before pointing it at her daughter and appears to kick her into his patrol car.

After up to four weeks of exchanging written briefs, a decision will then come within 30 days.

