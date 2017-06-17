National Politics

June 17, 2017 6:27 AM

Rhode Island commission to study later school start times

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A group of Rhode Island state legislators wants to study the idea of changing start times at public high schools.

The House of Representatives voted Tuesday to pass their legislation creating a 15-member legislative commission to study later school days.

Democratic state Rep. Julie Casimiro, who introduced the proposal, says increasing evidence shows early school start times are detrimental to adolescents' health and learning capabilities.

The commission will look at the fiscal effects of changing start times, as well as how it would affect coordination of sports events and other afterschool activities.

The study group will begin meeting later this year and report its findings back to the House in January.

