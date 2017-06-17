South Dakota city plans major development for 2018

A year after completing a $14 million reconstruction of U.S. Highway 85 and a week before it opens a new $6.5 million visitor center, a west South Dakota city is already looking to the future and a major revamp of the tourist town's northern entrance.
Deadwood city planners met last week with a design team to chart a major 2018 project on U.S. Highway 14A that will involve city, state and federal governments.
"Everything the city is addressing are things that have been on our plate for a number of years," City Planner Bob Nelson Jr. said. "But when we have the opportunity to do a joint project with the state DOT (Department of Transportation) and the Federal Highway Administration, there is a chance for a great cost savings to the municipality."
Nelson said the transportation department plans to mill and overlay existing roadway. The project also will include sidewalk replacement and a possible extension from the First Gold Hotel & Casino to the Deadwood Station, the Rapid City Journal (http://bit.ly/2sawf57 ) reported.
The department also plans to replace traffic signals near the new Deadwood Welcome Center and possibly add new ones near the entrance to the Deadwood Event Complex, which includes Days of '76 Rodeo Grounds.
Nelson said the city intends to complete several infrastructure improvements "to meet all of our future needs and provide services to potential building sites. Sanitary and storm sewer systems will be inspected along the entire route to ensure the city has capacity for all future development."
Nelson expects the design phase to finish by October. He said that several public input sessions will be scheduled as design work progresses.
