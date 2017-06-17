National Politics

June 17, 2017 7:33 AM

Health officials say well owners should regularly test water

The Associated Press
ST. PETER, Minn.

Minnesota state officials are concerned about the minimal requirements for private well owners to monitor the safety of their drinking water.

Chris Elvrum with the state health department tells Minnesota Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2t1G7fR) that arsenic contamination is an emerging concern.

He says about 10 percent of wells in the state have unsafe amounts of arsenic, which occurs naturally in rocks and soil and can dissolve into groundwater. Elvrum says that the long-term risk is cancer.

About a fifth of the state's drinking water is from private wells. Elvrum says many of the older wells have never been checked and newer wells often aren't monitored after an initial sample is drawn.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Quick tips for heat wave safety

Quick tips for heat wave safety 1:40

Quick tips for heat wave safety
Wife of missing Stevinson man speaks out 0:41

Wife of missing Stevinson man speaks out
Teen arrested after crashing car while fleeing Los Banos police 0:30

Teen arrested after crashing car while fleeing Los Banos police

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos