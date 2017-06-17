Alaska police, homeless find common ground at the lanes

Rebecca Bells, left, and Juneau Police Department officer Krag Campbell bowl a game at Taku Lanes on June 10, 2017, in Juneau, Alaska, in preparation for a charity bowling match between the homeless and police officers. After coming to Juneau a month ago, Bells got started immediately in making the Street vs. the Beat homeless versus police bowling match happen. She's been impressed so far with how Juneau police department has taken to the idea and the respect with which she's been treated by law enforcement. The Juneau Empire via AP Kevin Gullufsen