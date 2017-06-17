National Politics

June 17, 2017 7:59 AM

Capitol Watch: Lawmakers work toward adjournment

By DAVID KLEPPER Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

In New York state government news, lawmakers are entering their final week of work in Albany and control of New York City schools remains the top issue.

Meanwhile, bills to protect the environment, crack down on heroin- and opioid-dealing and bar alcohol in movie theaters hang in the balance.

Another piece of high-profile legislation would extend the statute of limitations to allow molestation victims to sue for potentially decades-old abuse.

The session is scheduled to end Wednesday.

The state law giving Mayor Bill de Blasio control of his city's schools expires at the end of the month unless lawmakers vote to renew it. Last year, they extended the policy by a single year. De Blasio and other Democrats want a longer extension this year, but Senate Republicans are skeptical.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Quick tips for heat wave safety

Quick tips for heat wave safety 1:40

Quick tips for heat wave safety
Wife of missing Stevinson man speaks out 0:41

Wife of missing Stevinson man speaks out
Teen arrested after crashing car while fleeing Los Banos police 0:30

Teen arrested after crashing car while fleeing Los Banos police

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos