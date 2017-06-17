Capitol Watch: Lawmakers work toward adjournment

In New York state government news, lawmakers are entering their final week of work in Albany and control of New York City schools remains the top issue.
Meanwhile, bills to protect the environment, crack down on heroin- and opioid-dealing and bar alcohol in movie theaters hang in the balance.
Another piece of high-profile legislation would extend the statute of limitations to allow molestation victims to sue for potentially decades-old abuse.
The session is scheduled to end Wednesday.
The state law giving Mayor Bill de Blasio control of his city's schools expires at the end of the month unless lawmakers vote to renew it. Last year, they extended the policy by a single year. De Blasio and other Democrats want a longer extension this year, but Senate Republicans are skeptical.
