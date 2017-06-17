National Politics

June 17, 2017 9:27 AM

Indicted lawmaker says he'll stay in office, fight charges

The Associated Press
BALTIMORE

A Maryland state senator facing federal corruption charges says he plans to remain in office while he fights the allegations.

The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2sElpW7 ) Sen. Nathaniel Oaks wants his trial rescheduled until after the 2018 legislative session of the Maryland General Assembly.

Oaks said he is still fulfilling his duties as a state senator and plans to continue doing so, despite his legal battles.

Prosecutors allege Oaks was paid $10,300 for writing letters on official letterhead with fraudulent details to help a confidential FBI source obtain federal grants. They said he also received $5,000 to file a bond request seeking $250,000 in state funds for a project.

