Red light camera lawsuit moving ahead in Alabama court

Federal appeals judges say a lawsuit over red light cameras can move ahead in Alabama state court.
The Montgomery Advertiser reports (http://on.mgmadv.com/2teh8WM ) attorneys filed a class action against the city of Montgomery and American Traffic Solutions Inc. in 2015.
The company supplies the system that sends photos of potential red light violations to the Montgomery Police Department. Officers review the photos and mail a ticket to a vehicle's owner if they determine a violation was legitimate.
Attorneys seek to have the red light camera program declared unlawful. They also want Montgomery to refund all red light violation fines and to stop issuing tickets based on the program.
