Police: No danger after college sends active shooter alert

Law enforcement officials in Maryland say there is no danger to the public after officials at a community college sent out an alert about an active shooter on campus.
Media outlets reported Saturday that police said they'd found no evidence of a shooting, no injuries and no suspects at Harford Community College.
Police said they were called to the school after receiving reports of a person with a gun who may have fired shots near baseball fields.
The college issued an alert Saturday afternoon on official social media accounts saying there was an active shooter on campus and those on school grounds should shelter in place.
Officials at the college did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday afternoon.
