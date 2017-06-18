National Politics

June 18, 2017 10:36 AM

Much of Arkansas university exempt from guns on campus law

The Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Because of a charter high school, much of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus will be exempt from a law allowing guns on college campuses in the state.

The state law goes into effect Sept. 1 and allows persons with concealed-carry licenses who take eight hours of extra training to carry weapons on campuses and other places, with exceptions such as football games if a security plan is approved by state police.

However, federal law prohibits guns within 1,000 feet of a public, parochial or private school.

UALR will have eStem High School on campus starting in August and eStem Public Charter Schools CEO told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2rFgnZA ) that the gun free zone will be "as wide as possible."

eStem students focus on science, technology, engineering and math.

