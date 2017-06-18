Closing arguments in ex-police officer's murder retrial

Ray Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, testifies on the seventh day of his retrial in Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz's courtroom Friday, June 16, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, is charged with murdering Sam DuBose during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015. Tensing's lawyer, Stew Mathews, has said Tensing fired a single shot. The Cincinnati Enquirer, via AP, Pool Cara Owsley