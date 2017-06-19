Mayor: Fire chief's death under investigation

Authorities are investigating the death of New Jersey fire chief.
Perth Amboy Fire Chief Abraham Pitre died Saturday. He was 44 years old.
The Home News Tribune (http://mycj.co/2sJrFvS ) reports Mayor Wilda Diaz said in a statement on Sunday that the "circumstances of the incident remain under investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office." No other information was available.
Pitre was the city's first Hispanic fire chief. He was sworn in in 2014 after serving as acting chief in 2013. He was a 24-year veteran of the fire department.
