US Space & Rocket Center names new leader

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Alabama has a new leader.
AL.com reports (http://bit.ly/2sJG8Ie) Joe Vallely, former director of government relations at Lockheed Martin, is the new vice president of the Rocket Center in Huntsville, which is Alabama's top paid tourist attraction. Vallely's previous positions also include assistant vice president of corporate relations at the University of Alabama in Huntsville and director of economic development for the City of Huntsville.
According to a statement, Vallely will work with corporate, government and community stakeholders to implement new projects at the Rocket Center, which hosts Space Camp and is the official visitor center for the NASA Marshall Space Center.
Data from the Alabama Tourism Department show more than 657,000 people visited the U.S. Space and Rocket Center last year.
