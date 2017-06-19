National Politics

June 19, 2017 7:39 PM

Police shoot suspected gunman dead after armed confrontation

The Associated Press
DALLAS

Dallas police say officers shot and killed a domestic violence suspect who confronted the officers at his front door with a gun.

A police statement says the episode began about 5 p.m. Monday when an active shooter was reported in a neighborhood in the Pleasant Grove district of southeastern Dallas. The caller reported that a man known to her had fired multiple shots into her home.

When the officers arrived, the heard through the open front door a disturbance involving the suspect, a woman and a crying baby. When one officer ordered the man to come to the door, the suspect came armed with a handgun, prompting the officer to open fire.

The 28-year-old gunman died at a hospital. The woman in the house also was hospitalized with injuries.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced family displaced after fire spreads from vacant home

Merced family displaced after fire spreads from vacant home 0:49

Merced family displaced after fire spreads from vacant home
Fire in Atwater burns building, power lines 0:17

Fire in Atwater burns building, power lines
Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year 1:52

Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year

View More Video