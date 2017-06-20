National Politics

June 20, 2017 1:57 AM

Grand jury files charges against former New Mexico senator

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

A grand jury has charged a former New Mexico state senator with perjury, fraud and embezzlement in connection with campaign finance activities and disclosure reports.

Details of a grand jury indictment confirmed on Monday show that 22 new charges have been filed against former Sen. Phil Griego in state district court in Santa Fe.

Griego already is awaiting trial on allegations that he used his position as a senator to profit from the 2014 sale of a state-owned building in downtown Santa Fe by pushing the transaction through the Legislature without proper disclosure. Griego pleaded not guilty.

Concerns referred to state Attorney General Hector Balderas by the Secretary of State's Office led to twenty-two new criminal counts.

Griego resigned from the Senate last year amid an ethics investigation.

