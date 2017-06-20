National Politics

June 20, 2017 3:25 AM

Federal judge orders city to remove cross from public park

The Associated Press
PENSACOLA, Fla.

A federal judge has ordered that a cross that has stood in a Florida public park for nearly half a century must come down.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that U.S. District Court Judge Roger Vinson ruled Monday that the 34-foot cross in Bayview Park violates the Establishment Clause of the Constitution and must be removed within 30 days.

The American Humanist Association filed a lawsuit in 2016 on behalf of four Escambia County residents who said the cross violated the separation of church and state.

Court documents show a civic group built the current cross in 1969. An earlier cross had been at the location since 1941.

Pensacola spokesman Vernon Stewart says the city has received a copy of the order, and officials were reviewing it with legal counsel.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced family displaced after fire spreads from vacant home

Merced family displaced after fire spreads from vacant home 0:49

Merced family displaced after fire spreads from vacant home
Fire in Atwater burns building, power lines 0:17

Fire in Atwater burns building, power lines
Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year 1:52

Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year

View More Video