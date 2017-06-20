Fireworks dealers hoping for an end to burn ban

Fireworks dealers are hoping for rain to ease drought conditions in parts of North Dakota and lift a ban against setting off pyrotechnics.
Mandan, Lincoln, Morton and Burleigh counties have imposed a fireworks ban because of extremely dry conditions. More than a-half dozen counties are struggling with similar conditions.
The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2rMcQsl ) says pyrotechnics ordered from China began arriving in May at Memory Fireworks in Bismarck. Co-owner Shannon Knutson says they're hopeful customers will still purchase fireworks for the July Fourth holiday, family reunions and weddings, despite the ban.
The burning ban will be re-evaluated in the coming days. And Morton County emergency manager Tom Doering says a decision will be based on the recommendations of rural fire chiefs.
