June 20, 2017 12:21 PM

Ex-Supreme Court justice Young running for US Senate

The Associated Press
MIDLAND, Mich.

Former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Robert Young Jr. says he's running for U.S. Senate in 2018.

Young says he'll seek the Republican nomination for the seat held by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat. He disclosed his plans Monday at a meeting of local Republicans in Midland.

The Midland Daily News (http://bit.ly/2sx48eW ) quotes Young as saying Stabenow "loves government more than she loves us." He describes himself as a black, conservative Republican and says those words are "almost never spoken in the English language."

Young says Detroit and Flint were "proud, self-reliant communities" damaged by liberal government. A message seeking comment was left with a Stabenow spokesman Tuesday.

The 66-year-old Young was on the Supreme Court for 18 years, including six as chief justice. He quit in April.

___

This story has been corrected to show Young is 66..

