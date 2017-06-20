Prosecutors restate case against former Southaven mayor

Prosecutors are restating their contention that a former Mississippi mayor illegally used city resources.
He was mayor of Southaven, Mississippi's third-largest city, from 1997 to 2013. He's accused of illegally purchasing a city-owned SUV without approval, and of being reimbursed for mileage purchased on a city-issued card.
A jury found Davis guilty in 2014, but the Mississippi Court of Appeals last July said the trial should have been moved from DeSoto County because of intense publicity.
Steve Farese, representing Davis, said Monday that that Davis did nothing illegal either by purchasing the vehicle or by using city gasoline.
The Commercial Appeal reports Farese wanted DeSoto County Circuit Judge Jimmy McClure to rule that prosecutors hadn't met the burden of proving Davis was guilty. McClure, though allowed the case to proceed.
