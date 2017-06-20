Attorneys: Man needs mental health treatment, not execution

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows convicted murderer William Morva, at the Greenville Correctional Center in Jarratt, Va. Morva was convicted in 2008 for the murders of three people, is scheduled to be executed on July 6. Morva's attorneys said Wednesday that they have filed a clemency petition urging the Democratic governor to stop the man's execution scheduled for July 6. Virginia Department of Corrections via AP, File)