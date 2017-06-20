National Politics

June 20, 2017 9:24 PM

Rhode Island lawmakers consider domestic violence guns bill

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A proposal to take guns away from domestic abusers and people under domestic restraining orders is moving forward in the Rhode Island House of Representatives.

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hold a Wednesday hearing to vote on whether to pass the legislation on to the full House.

The legislation would require people convicted of a crime of domestic violence, including misdemeanors, and anyone subject to a domestic abuse protective order to surrender any firearms they have and prohibit them from acquiring more.

Domestic violence prevention advocates have said momentum has been building for passage of the bill this month after several years of debate. Tweaks have been made to address lawmakers' concerns.

Guns rights groups have opposed the bill.

A similar measure is pending in the state Senate.

